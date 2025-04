International, local, for kids, 18+, traditional, experimental — variety is the theme at the eighth annual Festival des Clowns de Montréal.

Montreal Clown Festival to stage a staggering variety of entertainment from April 4 to 12

With a number of hot-ticket shows (including returning acts whose performances sold out last year) along with panel discussions, improv and a talent show MCed by Montreal drag star Uma Gahd, the eighth edition of the Montreal Clown Festival promises to get audiences laughing.

With a different event scheduled every day, the festival line-up features a wide variety of entertainment, including international acts and kid-friendly performances.

The Montreal Clown Festival takes place at various Montreal venues from April 4 to 12. For the complete program, and to buy tickets, please visit their website.

For our latest in arts and life, please visit the Arts & Life section.