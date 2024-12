Just 20% of Canadians have a positive opinion of Donald Trump.

Quebec, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are the most anti-Trump provinces in Canada

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, 20% of Canadians have a positive opinion of Donald Trump, including just 15% in Quebec, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, the provinces where favourability for Trump is lowest.

The provinces where Trump is most popular are Saskatchewan (30%) and Alberta (28%).

Overall, 68% of Canadians have a negative impression of Donald Trump, including 73% in Quebec, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

Donald Trump’s net favourability in Canada sits at -48%.

The study also found that favourability of Donald Trump is highest among Conservatives (45%), and lowest among Liberal (3%) and NDP (2%) voters. (For the complete table of results, please see page 2 in the report here.)

Just 20% of Canadians have a positive opinion of Donald Trump. https://t.co/WKw5bNVWkG — Cult MTL (@cultmtl) December 10, 2024 Quebec, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are the most anti-Trump provinces in Canada

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2024 among a representative randomized sample of 3,003 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.