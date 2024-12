“We’re committed to building a soundproof wall, which hopefully will allow us to bring dancing back as soon as possible.”

Montreal bar Champs hit with noise complaints — No dancing until further notice

Montreal bar Champs has announced that dancing is on hold in the establishment due to noise complaints. A social media post from the LGBTQ2IA+ nightlife hotspot and sports bar in the Plateau says that they are working on soundproofing to resolve the issue.

“Due to noise complaints, we are temporarily unable to allow dancing in the bar while we work on a solution to meet required standards. We’re committed to building a soundproof wall, which hopefully will allow us to bring dancing back as soon as possible.”

Champs is located in a three-storey building on St-Laurent Boulevard, above the nightclub Barbossa and downstairs from the space formerly known as Diving Bell Social Club, which shut down a year ago “due to unspecified problems with neighbours.”

