Montreal music, comedy and party venue the Diving Bell Social Club announced today that the space will be closing in December due to unspecified problems with neighbours. In their statement on Instagram, the venue, which has operated on St-Laurent Boulevard in the Plateau for five years, cited persistent problems (on too of the lack of accessibility on the third floor) that are preventing them from continuing to host the diverse range of activities they program.

Diving Bell organizers also said they are actively looking for a new location to better serve the community.

“We are incredibly proud of what we were able to build, and so lucky to have been a part of such a wonderful community of artists and supporters.”

