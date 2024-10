Spooky season is back, friends — and with that means the return of Halloween-themed parties and events. Montreal being the party city it is, there’s hardly a shortage of options for those looking to get the full Halloween experience, even before the 31st rolls around. There’s a little something for everyone — after all, no two people’s tolerance levels for screams and terror are the same. Here’s a breakdown of some of the biggest events this month.

An immersive 18+ theatrical horror event with realistic designs and huge frightening visual and sensorial experiences — a feast for the senses in the most morbid way. As their tagline says: grossness guaranteed! 2700 Angus (Lachine), Oct. 4–31, 9 p.m., $88–$118

Pole dance and burlesque can both be freaky and spooky in their own right, and this event aims to emphasize that to the maximum. Performances of these — headlined by pole dancer Kheanna Walker — as well as comedy acts will make for a sensual and “horrorgasmic” experience. Café Cleopatra (1230 St-Laurent, 2nd floor), Oct. 25, 9 p.m., $36.60

Those looking for a nostalgia trip on Halloween that isn’t just “Monster Mash” or Michael Jackson’s Thriller will find what the doctor ordered here. Goth, synthpop, new wave and Britpop are among the genres you can expect to hear. Cabaret Berlin (1982 Ste-Catherine E.), Oct. 25, 10 p.m., $11.98–$17.31

Gothy ‘80s synthpop fans have no shortage of party options this Halloween, and this is another such option. Bar le Ritz PDB will host DJs playing tunes until 3 a.m. to set a spooky retro atmosphere. Early bird tickets are discounted, but having those tickets means you must show up by 11:30 p.m. Bar le Ritz PDB (179 Jean-Talon W.), Oct. 25, 11 p.m., $12.01–$14.35

The title says it all: a party celebrating the best and baddest of villains from movies and television, so be sure to dress the part. Burlesque performances are on the menu, as are DJ sets and a karaoke competition. Pub le Sainte-Élisabeth (1412 Ste-Élisabeth), Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $12.10

This is the city’s “largest and longest-running, FREAKY, KINKY, FETISH Halloween in a CHURCH!” — their words, not ours. Combining sexy boudoir fashion with a monster theme, gogo dancers and various other performances, this is an event for those who like their Halloween parties both sexy AND scary. Théâtre Paradoxe (5959 Monk), Oct. 26, 9 p.m., $79–$215

Fans of goth aesthetics and the music associated with them won’t want to miss this one. Bar Le Ritz hosts a Halloween goth night with post-punk, industrial, cold wave and EBM (electronic body music) among the genres you’ll hear. Bar le Ritz PDB (179 Jean-Talon W.), Oct. 26, 11 p.m., $8.80

It’s only fair that the artist behind some of the freakiest and most visually eye-popping music videos of all time gets her own Halloween-themed club event. Missy Elliott’s tunes will be the central soundtrack to this costume party that actually begins late in the afternoon, co-presented by Take Out and Sundae Shorties. La Poubelle Magnifique (1221 Crescent), Oct. 27, 4–8 p.m., $13.18 ($30 at the door)

Cabaret Berlin is a popular place for big Halloween events, and it’ll again play host to this remarkably goth-themed costume party. Post-punk, dark wave, cold wave, Italo disco, new romantics, industrial, cult ‘80s hits and even death rock will be the evening’s soundtrack, with the Dark Eighties DJs on the decks. Cabaret Berlin (1982 Ste-Catherine E), Oct. 31, 9 p.m., $12.08

The self-proclaimed “biggest Halloween party to hit Montreal” is back, and ready to bring costumed-up party animals to Jet Night Club on Crescent. Typical club music will be played, but the 1000+ capacity environment will make for a smorgasbord of ghoulish-looking clubbers. Jet Nightclub (2020 Crescent), Oct. 31, 10 p.m., $17.26–$27.90

The Pointe-à-Callière Museum plays host to this event right on Halloween night, where visitors explore the archaeological remains of the museum, and meet a few witches in the process. Performances, DJ sets, enchantment rituals and divination (e.g. tarot card readings) are also to be expected. Note that the first two time slots are already sold out. 350 Place Royale, Oct. 31, 7 p.m., $25

Screenings of one of the all-time great cult films is an annual rite of passage on Halloween, and the one in Montreal is North America’s biggest. Bust out your fishnets and get ready to do the time warp! Rialto Theatre (5723 Parc), Oct. 31-Nov. 2, screenings at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. each day, $22.95

Whether your biggest weakness is envy, gluttony, greed, lust, pride, sloth or wrath, this party at Muzique celebrating all seven of the most deadly sins invites costumed revellers to dance up a storm. Note that it is likely to sell out, so please book in advance. Muzique (3781 St-Laurent), Oct. 31, 10 p.m., $8.90

Fans of disco and Italo disco will be right at home while they’re dressed up in their best costumes with their dancing shoes on. Costumes are not necessarily mandatory, but the event lists them as being “STRONGLY encouraged.” Bar le Ritz PDB (179 Jean-Talon W.), Oct. 31, 11 p.m., $10.83

You’ll technically be in Longueuil if you make it out to this one, but everything about this party suggests it’ll be worth the trip. The Halloween Havoc Boat Party gives Montrealers a chance to set sail on a boat with a licensed bar, a dancefloor with DJs providing the soundtrack, and gorgeous views of the Old Port and city skyline. Costume mandatory. Navark Boat Tours (101 Chemin de la Rive, Longueuil), Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m., $68.88

Held in the “dungeon” of RASOI restaurant, this free-entry party will be certain to get costumed-up partygoers dancing. With music mostly from the dance, disco and house genres courtesy of Samnoza and DJ Incognico, a costume contest will also take place to not only award “Best Overall Look”, but also the Funkiest Disco Demon and Grooviest Ghoul. 3459 Notre-Dame W., Nov. 1, 9 p.m., free

Get your fangs out and your white makeup on — this is a vampire masquerade ball (at Royalmount!) with fortune tellers, canvas painting, a burlesque show and even electric violinists. Dress the part and get ready to dance, with two drinks included in your price of admission. 5050 Côte-de-Liesse #2110, Nov. 1, 9 p.m., $29.55

You wouldn’t necessarily associate psychedelic trance music with Halloween (or maybe you would?), but those sounds are exactly what define this indoor rave. With Denmark’s Phaxe and Germany’s Electric Universe providing the tunes on a state-of-the-art sound system, this is one of the trippier events you’re likely to find in Montreal this Halloween. Le Sainte-Catherine Hall (917 Ste-Catherine E), Nov. 1, 9 p.m., $85.37

Fans of the movie The Purge will enjoy this, even if the party’s concept is very watered down compared with the film (for obvious reasons). Jerry Magic, Bobby Payne and DJ Tokyo will provide the music, while various bottle service options are available. Costumes are mandatory — those without one will not be allowed in. 3616 St-Laurent, Nov. 1, 9 p.m., $13.18–$24.89 (ladies get in free)

Parties themed around the current AI revolution might be too scary for some even despite the season, but this is a Halloween party looking into the (unsettlingly) not-too-distant future. Blue lighting will make Rouge Bar glow while attendees carry LED foam sticks, with AI technology driving many of the attractions. Le Rouge Bar (7 Prince Arthur W.), Nov. 1, 10 p.m., $17.31

Nostalgia reigns supreme at this annual Halloween party, as the name implies. Each hour of the party shifts the music to a new decade, starting from ‘80s music from 10 to 11 p.m. before eventually getting to the 2010s at 1 a.m. Costumes are mandatory for entry. Théâtre Plaza (6505 St-Hubert), Nov. 2, 10 p.m., $28.50–$35 ($23.50 each if in a group of six or more people)

We love ourselves a good pun in either of our two official languages, and Carni’Cule promises to be a heatwave of fun times, scares and costumes — with a $600 prize given to the attendee with the night’s best look. Head to Sky in the Gay Village for a night with DJs Henrique Vianna and mCherry spinning pop bangers. Sky (1474 Ste-Catherine E.), Nov. 2, 10 p.m., $13.18–$36.60

This article was originally published in the Oct. 2024 issue of Cult MTL.

For our latest in nightlife, please visit the Music section.