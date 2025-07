Watching Superman, one thing becomes clear: No one knows how to handle superhero movies like James Gunn. As an ardent non-believer, even I’m forced to admit that he has a special touch. His films overflow with cartoonality, tenderness and colour. The devil’s in the details, and at a midnight crossroads, Gunn was gifted a blockbuster talent. Superman, much like Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy, stands as a jewel in a genre of duds.

James Gunn, David Corenswet and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran

From the opening moments, Superman is in a shambles; he’s bloodied, bruised and burdened. How to make a god a little more human, a little more relatable? Renaissance artists were faced with this question in their depictions of Christ. Gunn leans into similar techniques, focusing on the Kryptonian’s bodily and spiritual fragility. Superman may be a living god, but he’s delicate in the way most of us are; wracked with doubt and overwhelmed by responsibility. Superman doesn’t quite know who he is or where he’s going, and for all the film’s spectacle, Gunn stays the course in keeping close to this fundamental crisis of identity.

David Corenswet as Superman

Gunn takes Superman seriously without being serious. The movie is colourful and exciting, with good humour, jokes and absurdities. He captures the childish wonder of comic book writing without being overly literal. In stark contrast to his previous superhero films, this movie also leans into white light — brightly lit sequences, shining white snow and glimmering skylines. It’s a movie that’s pleasurable to watch, capturing a childlike view of the world. Most of the film seems to unfold in an endless summer rippling with possibility. Gunn embraces imagination where most filmmakers and studios lean into tired tropes.

Rachel Brosnahan, Skylar Gisondo and David Corenswet in Superman

Fundamentally, what Gunn brings to comic book movies — something that is missing even from the sunnier Marvel adventures — is a sense of hope. As with most material geared towards children, it’s a movie that focuses on big questions of what it means to be a good person and the responsibility we have towards others. It’s a simple lesson, but one that too often seems lost in the drudgery of superhero films caught up in aimless action sequences and empty fan service.

Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced and Edi Gathegi in Superman

Does Superman transcend the genre, though? While in many ways the peak offered by superhero films, its strengths only fundamentally underline the overall hopelessness of what superhero cinema is. It’s too big, too dependent on studio-backing and merchandise. It can’t exist as art for its own sake, ultimately serving a higher power (money) that shackles the end result to commerce above all. While great art can’t be measured in box-office results, the same isn’t true for superhero films. Its greatness is fundamentally tied to its ability to generate profit.

María Gabriela de Faría, Sara Sampaio and Nicholas Hoult in Superman

If James Gunn can make the audience temporarily forget that, it’s a tribute to his talents. The movie still defaults to a lot of flaws endemic to the genre: some clunky exposition, redundant action, confused politics and a stifling claustrophobia. Like a ride you can’t get off of, superhero movies are slowly suffocating experiences that offer little in the way of catharsis or liberation. For all of Gunn’s imagination, it still often feels as though the genre is limited by imagining a world that is merely good enough. Superman saves the world, and even if his decency offers a pathway towards redemption, the world remains unchanged. As humanity dips towards extinction time and time again, it defaults back to a doomed status quo. If Superman inspires, he also offers little in the way of radical transformation.

But that’s on me for expecting the impossible. Superman remains an above-average theatrical experience. It manages to be wholesome without being cloying, funny without being ironic and fun without being stupid. The film’s casting is delightful and embodied. It’s brimming with strange, winsome creatures and doesn’t default to facile fan-service, preferring deeper and more intuitive cuts. Even for a hardened cynic like myself, the movie breaks through and manages to capture a sense of childlike whimsy. It might not be transcendent, but it’s nonetheless a good time at the movies. ■

Superman (directed by James Gunn)

Superman opens in Montreal theatres on Friday, July 11.

