Meticulously sourced ingredients, refined execution and a concept with Michelin written all over it.

The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Mastard. To read the 2025 Montreal Restaurant Guide, please click here.

Mastard

Chef Simon Mathys’s ode to seasonal Boreal cuisine has made Mastard an industry darling. Since opening in Villeray in 2021, the restaurant has maintained its focus on meticulously sourced ingredients and refined execution, presented over a five-course tasting menu. A concept with Michelin written all over it. (1879 Bélanger)

