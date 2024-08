Yes, another pizza and natural wine spot — but a great one, I promise!

The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Marci. To read the 2024 Montreal restaurant guide, please click here.

Marci

Yes, another pizza and natural wine spot — but a great one, I promise! Recently opened on the St-Hubert Plaza, Marci is an ode to 1960s Italian sports bars, vintage Americana and New Jersey. Bringing together a bunch of serial restaurateurs (including David Schmidt and ​​Hideyuki Imaizumi), it’s the fist restaurant for chef Alex Geoffrion, who has spent the last few years honing his pizza chops in Montreal and stateside. The menu is short and sweet and features dishes like clams casino, a punchy, anchovy-laden caesar salad and exceptionally crispy Jersey-style pizzas. In addition to the food, there’s a solid wine list and a bangin’ sound system. (6600 St-Hubert)

For more on Marci and to make a reservation, please visit their website.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.