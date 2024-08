The former Salle Climatisée chef and co-owner is joining forces with Pichai sommelier Henri Murray for A Night of Indulgence.

Former Salle Climatisée chef and co-owner Harrison Shewchuk and Pichai sommelier Henri Murray are joining forces for a one-night takeover of Pumpui on Aug. 5. Billed as a Soirée d’Abondance, Shewchuk’s seven-course, mostly French tasting menu is dedicated to indulgence and accompanied by appropriately indulgent wines thoughtfully selected by Murray.

Known as one of Montreal’s most talented chefs, Shewchuk has been flying somewhat under the radar since departing Salle Climatisée in March, occasionally emerging for a guest chef spot or pop-up at various bars and restaurants in and out of town (Gia, Café Ferlucci, Wills, Vancouver’s Pizza Coming Soon).

While recent pop-ups have been more thematic, the Soirée d’Abondance promises a return to Shewchuk’s francophile roots — hopefully offering some of the magic that made Salle Climatisée one of the city’s best restaurants. This rare experience is offered at $200 per head (including wine pairings) and seats are very limited. Reservations (directly to harrison@pumpui.com) are mandatory.

