What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, April 4

Electric Bach at Salle Joseph Rouleau

Montreal Clown Festival begins, running through April 12

Scottish rock band Snow Patrol plays Olympia

Saturday, April 5

Danse Danse presents Alan Lake’s Orpheus | S’abreuver des volcans April 1–5

Cinéma Moderne screens David Lynch’s Blue Velvet April 4–5, 10–12

Laylit party at Ausgang Plaza

Sunday, April 6

Last weekend of Festival Art Souterrain

Last day for Pointe-à-Calliere’s Witches – Out of the Shadows exhibition

Free entry to the Museum of Fine Arts, reservations required

