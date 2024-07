“Pumpui remains one of the best casual Thai spots in the city.”

Pumpui

While its sister restaurant Pichai might get most of the spotlight, Pumpui remains one of the best casual Thai spots in the city. Billed as a curry house, the rotating selections of curries are complex, rich and laden with Thai vegetables (Thai eggplant, bamboo shoots, long beans) and perfectly cooked proteins. Don’t miss the incredible (but intensely spicy) Pad Kaprao: stir-fried pork and chillies with a fried egg. If there’s a special on, and there usually is — get it. You won’t be disappointed. (83 St-Zotique E.)

