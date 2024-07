The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Fondue Chinoise Express. To read the 2024 Montreal restaurant guide, please click here.

Fondue Chinoise Express

As no-frills as they come — what Fondue Chinoise Express (FDE) might lack in ambiance it more than makes up for in flavour. Located in a hallway, up a flight of stairs, in the back of the Faubourg building, FDE isn’t exactly easy to find. Seek it out, however, and you’ll be in for downtown Montreal’s best-kept secret. Noodles and specifically noodle soup is the big draw here (although I’m told the mapo tofu is quite good) and they come served in massive portions. The spicy beef noodle soup packs a punch, as does the pork neck soup which, served bone-in, is so beautifully tender that it falls to shreds with the gentlest of coaxing from a chopstick. If you’re looking for something spicy, the dandan noodles come highly recommended. Just make sure to come hungry. (1610 Ste-Catherine W., #411)

For more on Fondue Chinoise Express, please visit them on Yelp.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.