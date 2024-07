“Heavy rainfall like the one this week in Montreal is becoming more frequent due to climate change, impacting our daily lives with increased flood risks.”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante commented today on the city’s rain management and efforts to mitigate flood risks with initiatives such as sponge parks and the forthcoming sponge street in the Sainte-Marie borough, which runs from de Lorimier to just east of Fullum. Plante also shared the first artist renderings of that street, Larivière, which will be able to absorb 900 cubic metres of rain, “reducing the pressure on our water infrastructures.”

“Heavy rainfall like the one this week in Montreal is becoming more frequent due to climate change, impacting our daily lives with increased flood risks. It requires thinking of the territory differently, to adapt it to these new realities.”

Work is expected to begin on this project in the spring of 2025, at a cost of $5.9-million.

