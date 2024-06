Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has released a statement after the home of a Muslim family in London, Ontario was attacked this weekend.

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has released a statement about Islamophobia after the home of a Muslim family in London, Ontario was attacked on Saturday night in a suspected act of hate. The incident, in which the house’s front porch was set on fire, occurred just two days after London marked three years since four members of the Afzaal family were killed in a tragic anti-Muslim hate crime.

Trudeau gave his regards to the family, referring to Islamophobia as “dangerous and ugly,” and called on Canadians to keep confronting hate.

Canadians have seen how dangerous and ugly Islamophobia is. We have to keep confronting it—wherever and whenever we see it. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 10, 2024 “Canadians have to keep confronting Islamophobia — wherever and whenever we see it”

