Consistently one of the best tables in town.

The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Bar-St-Denis. To read the 2025 Montreal Restaurant Guide, please click here.

While Bar-St-Denis can no longer be considered under the radar (thanks in large part to collabs with Laurent Dagenais and a Matty Matheson plug), Emily Homsy and David Gauthier’s Little Italy locale is still secretly one of Montreal’s best restaurants. Gauthier’s food is gourmand, evocative and always stunningly composed without gilding the lily. From a simple plate of jambon persillé to the mind-bogglingly indulgent pressé de foie gras with confit de canard, or the much lighter but nonetheless delicious scallops with lemon confit, each dish is evocative and utterly delicious. (6966 St-Denis)

