“Danielle Smith recently attended a conference in Florida headlined by American conservative podcaster Ben Shapiro, who has advocated for Canada’s annexation.”

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, a majority of Canadians agree that Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is betraying her country by engaging with Americans who want to annex Canada.

53% of Canadians say that Smith’s actions are a betrayal, while 28% instead say that Smith is defending her country by keeping an open dialogue with Americans.

“Danielle Smith recently attended a conference in Florida headlined by American conservative podcaster Ben Shapiro, who has advocated for Canada’s annexation. She’s also recently appeared on Breitbart News, where she stated that she suggested to American officials that they put tariffs on pause until after the federal election in order to help the Conservative Party.”

Majority of Canadians agree that Danielle Smith has betrayed Canada

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from March 28 to 31, 2025 among a representative randomized sample of 2,131 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.