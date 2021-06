Muslim groups and Montreal’s Mayor have commented on last night’s anti-Muslim hate crime in Ontario.

Four members of the same family in London, Ontario were killed by a driver in a premeditated anti-Muslim hate crime on Sunday evening. A fifth member of the same family, a nine-year-old boy, remains in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante commented on the news this afternoon, expressing shock and sympathy for the Muslim community as they endure another instance of violent Islamophobia in Canada:

“I am overwhelmed by the tragic event that has just taken place in London, Ontario. Three adults and a teenage girl were fatally struck and the authorities suspect an Islamophobic act. All my thoughts are with the family and the Muslim community.“

Valérie Plante: "All my thoughts are with the family and the Muslim community"

The truck driver was apprehended by police and has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. In a statement today, the National Council of Canadian Muslims demanded justice and more serious charges for the attacker.

“Muslims in Canada have become all too familiar with the violence of Islamophobia. We call on the government to prosecute the attacker to the fullest extent of the law, including considering terrorist charges.” —NCCM CEO Mustafa Farooq

London, Ontario Muslim family killed in hate crime

The Canadian Muslim Forum also made a statement on Twitter today.

“Terrorism and Islamophobia hit our country Canada again. The Canadian Muslim Forum condemns with the most terms possible the terrorist Islamophobic hate attack that claimed the lives of a whole family in London, Ontario and expresses its sorrow and sadness.”

Canadian Muslim groups demand terrorism charges for driver in anti-Muslim attack

