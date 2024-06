Across Canada, a plurality of Canadians say the same.

A majority of Quebecers believe Israel is committing ‘genocide’ in the Gaza Strip

A new study by Léger has found that a majority of Quebecers believe Israel is committing ‘genocide’ in the Gaza Strip. The study comes following increased pressure on Israel to end its combat operations in Gaza, which have reportedly killed 35,000 Palestinians since the war began following Hamas’s terrorist attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

53% of Quebecers agree that Israel is committing ‘genocide’ in the Gaza Strip, while just 19% disagree. Across Canada, a plurality of Canadians (45%) say the same.

A previous study by the Angus Reid Institute also found that a majority of Canadians believe Hamas and Israeli leaders should be charged with war crimes.

A Léger web survey was conducted from May 31 to June 2, 2024, with 1,529 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel.

