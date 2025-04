On-air fact-checker Rachel Gilmore was fired by CTV this week, not because of anything she did wrong, but because of Conservative hate on Twitter.

Does CTV work for the Poilievre campaign? Or are they just spineless hypocrites?

Doing your job well is all it takes for a woman journalist to get cancelled in Canada.

One tweet from Pierre Poilievre spokesperson Sebastian Skamski created a far-right social media shit-fit that led CTV to kibosh Rachel Gilmore’s election fact-checking segment.

Were it not bad enough that CTV folded like a cheap umbrella to Conservative pressure, they provided Gilmore with no support as she contended with the onslaught of harassment kicked off by the Poilievre campaign and their supporters.

But here’s the kicker: Gilmore has faced so much harassment simply for doing her job that she was literally invited to address the United Nations about it.

When a conservative man experiences any amount of scrutiny, they can bitch and moan their way into a book tour and a podcast.

Jordan Peterson, Ben Shapiro, Pierre Poilievre — none of these men became household names on merit, they simply cried the loudest. The entire conservative movement is composed of insufferable cry babies aided and abetted by spineless corporate media.

It is absolutely disgraceful that CTV would cancel Gilmore, not because of anything she did wrong, but because one Conservative man made a single baseless claim that was amplified by bots and right-wing rage farmers.

