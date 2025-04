The odds of a Liberal victory are now over 99%.

The Liberals are projected to win a majority in Canada’s next federal election

According to 338Canada, the Liberals are projected to win Canada’s next federal election and form a majority government. The odds of a Liberal victory are now over 99%.

The Liberals are currently projected to win 194 seats, followed by the Conservatives with 122 seats and the Bloc Québécois with 17 seats. 172 seats are needed for a majority.

The election will take place on April 28.

338Canada🍁federal update | April 4, 2025



🔴LPC 194

————majority: 172 seats

🔵CPC 122

⚜️BQ 17

🟠NDP 9

🟢GPC 1



Details here → https://t.co/IQaKoGJaEl



Complete list of polls → https://t.co/TWM0LTiNKu pic.twitter.com/V0xrOSIQOp — Philippe J. Fournier (@338Canada) April 4, 2025 The Liberals are projected to win a majority in Canada’s next federal election

A new study by the Angus Reid Institute has found that Mark Carney leads Pierre Poilievre by 65 points as the best candidate to handle Trump’s trade war.

According to 338Canada, the odds of the Conservatives winning a majority in the next federal election were over 99% on Jan. 19. Léger President Jean-Marc Léger attributed the Liberals’ surge in the polls to the “Mark Carney effect.”

Odds of CPC majority, Jan. 19, 2025 = >99%



Odds of CPC majority, March 16, 2025 = 13%



338 Sunday Update ↓ https://t.co/RJBPm094JE — Philippe J. Fournier (@338Canada) March 16, 2025 The Liberals are now projected to win a majority in Canada’s next federal election

