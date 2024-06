A majority of Canadians believe senior Hamas leaders should be charged with war crimes for their actions beginning on Oct. 7 and throughout the war.

Majority of Canadians believe Israeli leaders should also be charged with war crimes

A study by the Angus Reid Institute has found that majorities of Canadians believe Hamas and Israeli leaders should be charged for alleged war crimes committed during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

78% of Canadians believe senior Hamas leadership should be charged with war crimes for their actions beginning on Oct. 7 and throughout the war. 53% of Canadians believe Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel’s defence minister Yoav Gallant should be charged for war crimes.

“The war in Gaza continues, eight months on from Hamas’s terrorist attack on Israel that killed at least 1,200 and saw Hamas kidnap more than 250 others. In recent weeks, international pressure on Israel to ends its combat operations in the Gaza Strip has increased as the death toll continues to rise. The Ministry of Health in Gaza estimates more than 35,000 people have died in Gaza since the war began, including both Hamas combatants and civilians.

“The International Criminal Court accused Netanyahu and Gallant of ‘causing extermination, causing starvation as a method of war, including the denial of humanitarian relief supplies, and deliberately targeting civilians in the conflict.’ The Hamas leaders are accused of ‘extermination, murder, taking of hostages, rape and sexual assault in detention.'”

In Quebec, 76% believe that Hamas leaders should be charged with war crimes; 61% say the same for Israeli leaders.

The study also found that a majority of Canadians and Americans believe their respective countries should recognize a Palestinian state.

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from May 24 to 28, 2024 among a representative randomized sample of 1,603 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

