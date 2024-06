“Palestine state-recognition is opposed by a majority of Conservative Party supporters in Canada and Trump voters in the U.S.”

According to new study by the Angus Reid Institute, 3 in 5 Canadians (57%) believe Canada should recognize Palestine as a state.

The study found that a majority of Conservative Party of Canada supporters (69%) and Trump voters in the U.S. (65%) oppose Palestine state-recognition.

“A motion filed by the NDP in March for Canada to officially recognize Palestine was passed in the House of Commons only after it was amended by the Liberals to instead say Canada would ‘work with international partners’ to work ‘towards the establishment of the State of Palestine as part of a negotiated two-state solution.’ It nearly resulted in Liberal MP Anthony Housefather leaving the party, as he argued the motion ‘rewards Hamas.’ In May, Canada abstained from a U.N. vote granting new rights to Palestinian representatives.”

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from May 24 to 28, 2024 among a representative randomized sample of 1,603 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

