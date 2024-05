The argument that any criticism of Israel is antisemitic is a cheap way to shut down the conversation

The argument that any criticism of Israel is antisemitic is a cheap way to shut down the conversation

The shooting at the Belz school in Montreal this week was a shocking and disgusting display of antisemitism. Stating that any criticism of Israel — or Benjamin Netanyahu — is also antisemitic is offensive to victims of actual antisemitic acts like this one. No state or government is beyond reproach.

The argument that any criticism of Israel is antisemitic is a cheap way to shut down the conversation. What’s equally idiotic is the notion that feeling empathy for Palestinians automatically makes you a Hamas supporter. You can condemn Hamas for their terrorist act on Oct. 7 while supporting Palestinians’ liberation from apartheid. You can denounce antisemitism while decrying Netanyahu’s genocide.

Those making these dumbed-down, over-simplistic statements are intentionally trying to stifle the conversation and shut down critical thinking. It doesn’t advance any dialogue towards peace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cult MTL (@cultmtl) The argument that any criticism of Israel is antisemitic is a cheap way to shut down the conversation

For more commentary about Montreal politics and culture, please visit Observations from Montreal.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.