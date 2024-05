Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has released a statement after the Belz school in the CDN-NDG borough was struck by gunfire this week.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has released a statement about antisemitism following the discovery of evidence of a shooting at Belz school on Hillsdale Road in the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough on Wednesday. Police, who are still investigating the incident, confirmed that at least one bullet had hit the building sometime on Tuesday night.

Plante referred to the incident as “completely unacceptable,” and stated that antisemitism has no place in Montreal.

“It is completely unacceptable that a Jewish school is once again targeted. Antisemitism has no place in Montreal. The SPVM is on the scene to investigate and I am confident that they will once again find the guilty person.”

C’est totalement inacceptable qu’une école juive soit à nouveau prise pour cible. L’antisémitisme n’a pas sa place à Montréal.



Le SPVM est sur les lieux pour enquêter et je suis confiante qu'ils trouveront encore une fois la personne coupable. https://t.co/DyqtYvNqSA — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) May 30, 2024

Justin Trudeau also released a statement about the incident, saying that “we will not let antisemitism win.”

Disgusted that another Jewish school has been the target of a shooting. Relieved that no one was hurt, but I’m thinking of the parents and community members in Montreal who must be incredibly shaken.



This is antisemitism, plain and simple — and we will not let it win. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 30, 2024

