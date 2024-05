Marc Miller did not mince words when asked whether the Conservative leader’s removal from the House of Commons yesterday was a way to “silence” him.

“Pierre Poilievre? That guy’s never shut his mouth in his life”

Following the removal of Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre from the House of Commons yesterday — for refusing to withdraw an inflammatory statement made in the house — a reporter asked Liberal MP Marc Miller, “Do you think what happened today is going to fuel the narrative that he’s being silenced?”

This is how Miller (the Minister of Immigration and MP for Montreal’s Ville-Marie/Sud-Ouest borough) responded:

“That guy’s never shut his mouth in his life. Who silences him? He keeps saying dumb things. I think it would be good if he shut up once in a while. The stuff that he does in the House of Commons is disgraceful. He plays on that, he’s a guy that likes to play outside the lines. When someone steps out of the lines to confront him, he freezes.”

10/10 no notes. pic.twitter.com/3aUENXnzwA — Liberal Party (@liberal_party) April 30, 2024 “Pierre Poilievre? That guy’s never shut his mouth in his life”

Watch the video below of House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus ejecting Pierre Poilievre from the chamber.

ICYMI: House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus ejects Pierre Poilievre from the chamber following a dispute arising from the Conservative leader’s use of unparliamentary language during question period.#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/xNpr71SXcW — CPAC (@CPAC_TV) April 30, 2024 “Pierre Poilievre? That guy’s never shut his mouth in his life”

Here’s journalist Rachel Gilmore’s take on the situation.

Pierre Poilievre just got kicked out of the House of Commons for calling the prime minister a “whacko.”



While this is all incredibly stupid, the surrounding context is actually very serious.



Here’s why. pic.twitter.com/1dkOsfTn1o — Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) April 30, 2024

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.