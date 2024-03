Also announced as part of today’s lineup reveal are Vincent D’Onofrio and Giancarlo Esposito, a Saber Action Master Class by Ray Park (Darth Maul) and an appearance by Jodi Benson (the voice of Ariel in The Little Mermaid, 1989).

Montreal Comiccon just dropped the complete lineup for the 14th edition of their celebration of comics, sci-fi, horror, animé, manga, gaming and collectible-toy culture, happening from July 5 to 7, and Trailer Park Boys fans are going to need to clear their calendars. Not only will actors John Paul Tremblay, Mike Smith and Robb Wells be attending the Montreal festival this year, but they’ll be appearing at Palais des Congrès in character as Sunnyvale Trailer Park’s Julian, Bubbles and Ricky.

Also included in the 2024 Montreal Comiccon lineup are Vincent D’Onofrio, whose memorable roles date back to Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket and, more recently, in a number of Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, as Wilson Fisk (aka the Kingpin), as well as Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian), who had to postpone his appearance at the festival last year. Also from the Star Wars universe, Ray Park (who played Darth Maul) will mark the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace with a Saber Action Master Class — tickets go on sale for that event next month. And from the Disney universe, Montreal Comiccon will welcome Jodi Benson, who voiced Ariel in 1989 animated version of The Little Mermaid.

As announced in February, actor Robert Englund will appear at Comiccon 2024 on July 6 and 7 alongside several of his fellow cast members from A Nightmare on Elm Street as the horror film franchise turns 40.

The festival is also marking the 50th anniversary of Wolverine by inviting voice actor Cal Dodd and comics artists and writers Ryan Stegman, Mark Brooks and Zeb Wells — all of whom have had a hand in the world of the claw-bearing Canadian superhero.

