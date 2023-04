The 13th edition of the celebration of comics, sci-fi, horror, animé, manga, gaming and toy-collectible culture is happening at Palais des Congrès from July 14 to 16.

Montreal Comiccon announced a number of incoming guests for its 2023 edition today, including Christina Ricci (The Addams Family, Wednesday, Yellowjackets), this year’s first guest of honour to be revealed so far. Other guests from the acting world include Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian), Stephen Amell (Arrow, Heels), Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (The Mandalorian, Kim’s Convenience), John DiMaggio (Futurama, Adventure Time) and the cast of Smallville.

Comics fans can look forward to seeing Greg Capullo (Spawn, Batman), Ed Brisson (Predator, Old Man Logan), Arthur Suydam (Marvel Zombies, The Walking Dead), Réal Godbout (Red Ketchup) and Sophie Bédard (Félixe et la maison qui marchait la nuit), among many other artists.

The 13th edition of the celebration of comics, sci-fi, horror, animé, manga, gaming and collectible-toy culture is happening at Palais des Congrès from July 14 to 16. New features at the site this year include a celebrity autograph area on the seventh floor and a tabletop gaming zone.

