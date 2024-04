“The Quebec government has seen increased criticism over the handling of key issues like housing affordability and education over the past five years.”

Just 13% of Quebecers are satisfied with the Legault government’s efforts on housing affordability

According to a study conducted in March by the Angus Reid Institute, just 13% of Quebecers believe the Quebec government led by François Legault is doing a good job on housing affordability in the province.

On Friday, a leaked email from the office of Quebec Housing Minister France-Élaine Duranceau revealed a shameful lack of seriousness on the part of government officials when a reporter asked about whether housing is a human right.

The ARI study found that 84% of Quebecers say the Legault government has done a poor job on housing affordability.

Overall, just 16% of Canadians are satisfied with their provincial government regarding housing affordability. The province with the highest score is Saskatchewan (37%), while the province with the lowest score is New Brunswick (9%). (For the complete table of results, please see page 2 in the report here.)

“Tenured governments in Quebec, B.C. and Ontario have seen increased criticism over the handling of key issues like housing affordability and education over the past five years. ARI’s Government Performance Index — which averages the number of provincial residents who say their government is doing a ‘good job’ on issues such as health care, inflation, housing affordability, education and more — has seen a 15-point drop on average across the country.”

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Feb. 28 to March 6, 2024 among a representative randomized sample of 4,550 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.

This article was originally published on March 15 and updated on April 27, 2024.

