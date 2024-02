Fellow Nightmare on Elm Street cast members Amanda Wyss and Lisa Wilcox will join Englund in Montreal to mark the franchise’s 40th anniversary.

Actor Robert Englund, who played Freddy Krueger in the Nightmare on Elm Street films, is the first guest of honour to be revealed for Montreal Comiccon 2024.

Englund, who has also appeared in the TV series Stranger Things and V, among many other titles, will be accompanied by his Nightmare on Elm Street co-stars Amanda Wyss and Lisa Wilcox to mark the 40th anniversary of the franchise. They will be at Comiccon on July 6 and 7 for a photo session, autograph signing and on-stage discussion.

The complete lineup for Montreal Comiccon 2024 — which will take place from July 5 to 7 at Palais des Congrès — will be announced on March 19.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Montreal Comiccon (@mtlcomiccon) Robert Englund revealed as first guest of honour for Montreal Comiccon 2024

For our latest in film and TV, please visit the Film & TV section.