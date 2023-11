Na’kuset contrasted the province’s $9.7-million investment in supporting the homeless this winter with the City of Montreal’s $158-million 10-year animal-shelter contract.

Resilience Montreal cofounder Na’kuset has criticized the Quebec government’s lack of significant support for the homeless during the winter season. She contrasted the province’s $9.7-million investment with the City of Montreal’s decision to award a $158-million contract to Proanima Montréal to build and operate two animals shelters. That’s over $17-million per year for 10 years.

The province announced their $9.7-million expenditure on adding beds and increasing overnight services in homeless shelters this winter following a report that there are 10,000 homeless people in Quebec, including almost 5,000 in Montreal.

