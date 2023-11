Proanima Montréal will take over the care of stray animals and abandoned pets at two shelters, allowing the SPCA to focus on its mandate: to prevent animal cruelty.

The City of Montreal has announced that it is partnering with Proanima to launch a municipal animal shelter project in 2026. Proanima Montréal will take care of stray, abandoned or surrendered animals and provide the necessary care, such as sterilization, as well as reunite lost animals with their owners and continue the management of dogs at risk in the city.

The SPCA will continue to provide these services until Proanima has opened two shelters to serve all 19 boroughs in the west and east ends of Montreal. This agreement will allow the SPCA (the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) to devote itself exclusively to its mandate: to protect animals.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante commented on the project today.

“Animals are part of our family and we must treat them with dignity. We will open a brand new centralized municipal animal shelter in 2026, in partnership with Proanima, to better care for animals and meet your needs.”

Les animaux font partie de notre famille et nous devons les traiter avec dignité. ❤️🐕



Nous ouvrirons un tout nouveau refuge animalier municipal centralisé en 2026, en partenariat avec Proanima, pour mieux prendre soin des animaux et répondre à vos besoins.

The city’s 10-year contract with Proanima will pay the organization $17.2-million annually.

