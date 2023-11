“The needs of people experiencing homelessness are dire. We have a responsibility to provide them with safe shelter in the winter. It is a question of human dignity.”

Quebec invests $9.7M into more beds, overnight shelter services for homeless this winter

This morning the Quebec government announced a $9.7-million investment to support the homeless this winter. The funding will go towards the addition of beds in emergency shelters, and making the services at those shelters available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, who spoke at today’s press conference alongside Quebec ministers Pierre Fitzgibbon and Lionel Carmant, commended the province for the initiative, and community organizations for their work with the homeless year-round.

“The needs of people experiencing homelessness are dire. We have a responsibility to provide them with safe shelter in the winter. It is a question of human dignity. I invite us to continue to work together to support community organizations, which do essential work.”

Plante also made mention of social housing, another financial need in Montreal when it comes to preventing and reducing homelessess.

“We must also work to provide a sufficient quantity of social housing. It is the central solution to respond to homelessness issues.”

Je salue le gouvernement du Québec, qui s’engage à octroyer un financement de 9,7 M$ pour mieux soutenir les personnes en situation d’itinérance cet hiver.



Je salue le gouvernement du Québec, qui s'engage à octroyer un financement de 9,7 M$ pour mieux soutenir les personnes en situation d'itinérance cet hiver.

Ces montants visent à augmenter le nombre de lits et permettront aux organismes communautaires visés d'être ouverts 24/7.…

