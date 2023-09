Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante commented on the release of a homelessness study that showed a 44% increase since 2018.

10,000 homeless in Quebec: “Unacceptable for a prosperous and empathetic society like ours”

According to a survey conducted on Oct. 11, 2022, the results of which were released on Wednesday, there are 10,000 homeless people in Quebec, including 4,690 in Montreal.

Timed with today’s homelessness summit organized by the Union des municipalités du Québec, Mayor Valérie Plante called the statistic “unacceptable.”

“10,000. This is the number of people experiencing homelessness on the streets of Quebec. This is unacceptable for a prosperous and empathetic society like ours.

“Today, at the homelessness summit in Quebec, cities are determined to find lasting solutions with their partners. It is by working together that we will be able to provide shelter for everyone.”

10 000.



C’est le nombre de personnes en situation d’itinérance dans les rues du Québec. C’est inacceptable pour une société prospère et empathique comme la nôtre.



