Japan and Canada named most progressive countries in the world

According to a study by Kantar/USN, Canada is the second most progressive country in the world, after Japan, which sits in first place.

The United States, Germany and Denmark round out the top 5 in the list of the world’s most progressive countries.

“Progressive” is one of many attributes that are factored into the Best Countries list by U.S. News, along with innovation, safety, income equality and more.

Most progressive countries in the world

Japan Canada United States of America Germany Denmark South Korea Netherlands Sweden Norway China

Canada was also ranked the country with the third-highest quality of life.

Global – Top Ten Countries For Quality of Life:



1. Sweden 🇸🇪

2. Norway 🇳🇴

3. Canada 🇨🇦

4. Denmark 🇩🇰

5. Finland 🇫🇮

6. Switzerland 🇨🇭

7. Netherlands 🇳🇱

8. Australia 🇦🇺

9. Germany 🇩🇪

10. New Zealand 🇳🇿



Kantar/USN / August 2023 / n=17,195 / Online



