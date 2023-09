The United States did not make the top 10.

Canada named country with third-highest quality of life in the world

According to a new study by Kantar/USN, Canada has the third-highest quality of life in the world.

Sweden and Norway occupy the top two spots on the list, while Denmark and Finland found out the top 5.

Quality of life in the survey was defined the following way:

“A good job market, affordable, economically stable, family friendly, income equality, politically stable, safe, well-developed public education system, well developed public health system.”

The United States did not make the top 10.

Global – Top Ten Countries For Quality of Life:



1. Sweden 🇸🇪

2. Norway 🇳🇴

3. Canada 🇨🇦

4. Denmark 🇩🇰

5. Finland 🇫🇮

6. Switzerland 🇨🇭

7. Netherlands 🇳🇱

8. Australia 🇦🇺

9. Germany 🇩🇪

10. New Zealand 🇳🇿



Kantar/USN / August 2023 / n=17,195 / Online



Kantar/USN / August 2023 / n=17,195 / Online

