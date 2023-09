“We strongly condemn this hate and its manifestations, and we stand united in support of 2SLGBTQI+ Canadians across the country.”

Justin Trudeau: ‘Transphobia, homophobia and biphobia have no place in Canada’

Following demonstrations across Canada yesterday that gave a platform to anti-2SLGBTQI+ hate, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a statement saying “transphobia, homophobia and biphobia have no place in this country.”

While the demonstrations were rooted in issues surrounding education about gender identity and 2SLGBTQI+ rights in schools, a number of participants in the so-called “1 Million March 4 Children” displayed hateful signs, chanted hate speech and engaged in heated exchanges with counter-protesters.

Let me make one thing very clear: Transphobia, homophobia, and biphobia have no place in this country. We strongly condemn this hate and its manifestations, and we stand united in support of 2SLGBTQI+ Canadians across the country – you are valid and you are valued. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 20, 2023 Justin Trudeau: ‘Transphobia, homophobia and biphobia have no place in Canada’

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante also issued a statement denouncing hate speech following yesterday’s demonstration in this city, which took place outside McGill University’s Roddick Gates.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.