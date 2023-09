“Trans and LGBTQ+ people deserve to live with dignity, respect and safety. Montreal is, and always will be, an open and caring city.”

Demonstrations were held nationwide today to decry the freedom to choose pronouns among trans students in schools, particularly without parental consent. Some provinces in Canada have legislated on the matter, though today’s protests have been widely viewed as an excuse to exhibit broad anti-LGBTQ+ hate.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante commented on the anti-LGBTQ+ protest in this city, which drew more coutner-protesters than protesters but still afforded homophobes a platform for hate speech.

“The display of hatred we saw during the anti-LGBTQ+ demonstration in Montreal is shocking and unacceptable. Trans and LGBTQ+ people deserve to live with dignity, respect and safety. It’s fundamental.

“We will not tolerate inappropriate, discriminatory or hateful behavior towards them. Montreal is, and always will be, an open and caring city.”

La démonstration de haine que nous avons vue lors de la manifestation anti-LGBTQ+ à Montréal est choquante et inacceptable. Les personnes trans et LGBTQ+ méritent de vivre dans la dignité, le respect et la sécurité. C'est fondamental.



Nous ne tolérerons pas les comportements… — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) September 20, 2023 Valérie Plante reacts to ‘shocking & unacceptable hatred’ at anti-LGBTQ+ protest in Montreal

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.