Not a strong start for the Réseau express métropolitain.

Today is the first official day of service on the Réseau express métropolitain (REM), and there’s already been a major delay on the A1 line from Brossard to Central Station, the only line currently in operation. The REM had been free to passengers this past weekend, on July 29 and 30.

REM – Ralentissement de service sur la ligne A1 | Brossard-Gare Centrale. Direction: Gare Centrale. — Réseau Express Métropolitain (@REM_infoservice) July 31, 2023 REM hit with major delay on opening day

CTV Montreal reporter Luca Caruso-Moro caputured a photo of a long line of passengers waiting for a shuttle into the city at the Brossard terminus.

Here’s the line at Brossard terminus… people here waiting for a bus after #REM delay on the Champlain pic.twitter.com/L6ygFhoMHJ — Luca Caruso-Moro (@LucaCarusoMoro) July 31, 2023 REM hit with major delay on opening day

