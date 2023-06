Plante shared an urgent appeal co-signed by herself and the mayors of Toronto, New York City, Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia — all cities experiencing an air quality crisis resulting from Quebec wildfires.

In her tweet, Plante noted that, “Climate change is responsible for the intensity of the terrible forest fires that are ravaging Quebec and causing smog in several cities in Canada and the United States.”

The joint statement from the C40 North America mayors organization ends with a stark warning and call to action from governments, industries and individuals:

“Our mission is clear: Without drastically reducing fossil fuel use in order to at least halve our emissions by 2030 we will likely be condemning ourselves to a future filled with weeks like these in cities across the world. Achieving this goal will take all hands on deck. We stand ready to address this climate and health emergency and call on all governments, companies, and residents to act with us.”

Les changements climatiques sont responsables de l’intensité des terribles feux de forêt qui ravagent le Québec et causent du smog dans plusieurs villes du Canada et des États-Unis.



