Poor air quality has now become a major concern for central cities such as Ottawa, Montreal and Toronto.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a smog warning for Montreal on Monday, which continues to be in effect until Wednesday at 10 p.m. High concentrations of fine particulate matter have produced poor air quality in many areas of Quebec due to forest fires. According to the Weather Network, half of Canadians are now experiencing some of the “worst air quality in their lifetime.”

“Wildfire smoke is impacting many communities in southern Quebec, Ontario and many parts of the U.S., even reaching as far south as the Tennessee Valley. With surface smoke travelling south, poor air quality has become a major concern for many cities like Ottawa and Montreal, with even residents in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) possibly feeling the impacts. These regions are likely to continue to record some of the worst air quality they’ve experienced in recent times.”

Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault posted a photo to Instagram this evening showing serious smog in Ottawa.

Major forest fires have already affected areas in western and eastern Canada this season, particularly in Alberta and Nova Scotia.

