Neal Brennan, Ronny Chieng, Ramy Youssef and Mae Martin are also part of the Montreal festival’s second lineup reveal.

Just for Laughs adds Leslie Jones, Eddie Izzard, Mike Ward & more to 2023 lineup

The lineup for the 41st edition of Montreal comedy festival Just for Laughs has expanded this morning with the announcement of dozens of new names. Highlights of the second JFL 2023 lineup reveal include Saturday Night Live alumnus and actress Leslie Jones, British comedian and actor Eddie Izzard, Toronto comic/actor & screenwriter Mae Martin, Quebec comedian and Supreme Court jester Mike Ward, renowned U.S. comedy writer and stand-up comic Neal Brennan (Chappelle’s Show), Daily Show correspondent and Netflix comic Ronny Chieng and Egyptian American comic Ramy Youssef.

This adds to an already impressive Just for Laughs 2023 lineup, announced back in April, that includes Ali Wong, Trixie Mattel, Anthony Jeselnik, Jonathan Van Ness and Russell Peters.

For more on Just for Laughs Montreal, happening from July 14 to 29, 2023, and to buy tickets, please visit the festival’s website.

For more Montreal comedy coverage, please visit the Comedy section.