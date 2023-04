The 41st edition of the biggest comedy festival in the world is happening from July 14 to 29, and part of its lineup has dropped.

Just for Laughs has just dropped its first festival lineup reveal of 2023, including comedians Ali Wong (currently the subject of a lot of buzz for her role in the trending Netflix series Beef), drag royalty Trixie Mattel (with Katya Zamolodchikova), amoral-comedy specialist Anthony Jeselnik and Queer Eye alum Jonathan Van Ness.

The 41st edition of the biggest comedy festival in the world, happening in downtown Montreal from July 14 to 29, also promises Just for Laughs staple Russell Peters, British actor Jack Whitehall (both of whom will be hosting their own Place des Arts galas), Chappelle Show cast member Donnell Rawlings and Toronto/L.A. comic Steph Tolev.

“We have many more announcements to come, as our festival continues to celebrate the power of humour to bring people together, and to provide a platform for new stars to be discovered.” —JFL President Bruce Hills

In addition to the names included above, both The Nasty Show and Just for the Culture series will be taking place at Club Soda from July 18 to 26. Two other popular Just for Laughs series, Brit(ish) and The Midnight Surprise (featuring secret lineups of big showbiz names), will be going down at le Studio TD from July 26 to 29.

Pre-sale tickets will be available today at various times, and ticket sales open to the public on Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m.

For more on Just for Laughs 2023, please visit the festival’s website.

