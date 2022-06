Carey Price has been criticized over the years for not speaking French publicly despite playing with the Montreal Canadiens and, for the most part, living in Quebec since 2007. One of these criticism came from a federal MP as recently as April. But in a video shared by the NHL on Instagram tonight, following the announcement that the Habs goalie had won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy for perseverance and sportsmanship, Carey Price uttered eight words in French to thank fans for their support.

“Merci pour tous les partisans pour leur support.” —Carey Price (in French!)

You might be saying to yourself, “Well, that was fuck all,” but considering we haven’t heard any French from Price since “Un chandail s’il te plait” in 2017, this was actually something, especially given that it was directed specifically at fans who supported him during his roughest season ever.

Adding extra weight to all the thank yous in the video is the prospect that this trophy win could be the last in Price’s NHL career.

