The trophy is awarded to the player who “best exemplifies dedication to hockey.”

Carey Price has won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy for perseverance and sportsmanship

This evening, the Montreal Canadiens announced that Carey Price has won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy for the 2021–22 season. The trophy is awarded annually to the player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.”

Despite only playing five games in April, Price worked on physical rehabilitation all season in order to return to play following knee surgery last summer. He also admitted to having mental health issues related to drug use, for which he sought treatment via the NHL players assistance program for a month in the fall.

At the end of the season, he revealed in a press conference that there’s a chance the 2021–22 season-ending game, his 700th start in his NHL career, may have been his last.

This year’s other finalists for the Masterton trophy were the New York Islanders’ Zdeno Chara and the Philadelphia Flyers’ Kevin Hayes.

Carey Price is the winner of the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy for the 2021-22 season.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/qcLSJjxnZd — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 3, 2022 Carey Price has won the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy for 2021–22

This article was originally published at 8:06 p.m. and updated at 8:40 p.m.

For more on the Montreal Canadiens, please visit the Habs website.

For more Montreal sports coverage, visit our Sports section.