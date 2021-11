“Over the last few years I have let myself get to a very dark place.”

Montreal Canadiens star goalie Carey Price has released a statement about his mental health struggle with substance use following his return to the Habs fold today.

“Over the last few years I have let myself get to a very dark place and I didn’t have the tools to cope with that struggle. Last month, I made the decision to enter a residential treatment facility for substance use. Things had reached a point that I realized I needed to prioritize my health for both myself and for my family. Asking for help when you need it is what we encourage our kids to do, and it was what I needed to do. “I am working through years of neglecting my own mental health which will take some time to repair; all I can do is take it day by day. With that comes some uncertainty with when I will return to play. “I appreciate all of the overwhelming support and well wishes. I please ask that the media and our hockey community continue to respect our privacy at this time. Your support and respect of this so far has been a critical piece to my recovery.” —Carey Price

Price entered the NHL players assistance program in the first week of October and spent a month in treatment. After it was announced that he was entering the program, former Habs goalie coach Stéphane Waite stated that Price’s issue was not related to addiction to substances.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in distress, call Info-Social at 811 to be directly transferred to a social worker. You can also call Wellness Together Canada at 1-866-585-0445 to speak with a counsellor free of charge, or text WELLNESS to 741741.

