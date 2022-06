Francos music fest begins, Skepta plays St-Laurent Blvd. as part of MURAL, Japan Week closes with a Japanese street-food celebration at Marché des Possibles and more.

Friday, June 10

One of the city’s legacy music festivals, les Francos de Montréal, takes over the Quartier des Spectacles this weekend (and through next weekend) with acts including Ariane Moffatt, Hubert Lenoir, Loud Lary Ajust, Peter Peter, le Couleur, Florence K, Sarahmée, Mononc Serge, MC Solaar and many more, playing ticketed indoor and free outdoor shows. Among this weekend’s highlights is an all-star tribute to the late Karim Ouellet on Sunday.

The immersive art show Frida Kahlo: Life of an Icon begins at Arsenal Art Contemporain. 2020 William, 10 a.m.–9 p.m. Friday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Sunday (last entry one hour prior to closing), $43.23/$36.33 students, $30.58 kids 5–12, family price $34.62

Saturday, June 11

Turbo Haüs hosts the launch of Love Business, an EP by Montreal alt-rock band Seed Toss, with openers Stevenson and Sweetmess. 2040 St-Denis, 7 p.m., $12.65

Japan Week comes to a close with a weekend-long celebration of Japanese street food at Marché des Possibles. 77 Bernard E., 5–11 p.m. Friday, 12-11 p.m. Saturday, 12-8 p.m. Sunday

Sunday, June 12

14 record vendors are gathering for Vinyl Caravan at Bar le Record. 7622 St-Hubert, 12–7 p.m., free entry

As part of MURAL Festival, U.K. grime MC and label-head Skepta is performing with Lancey Foux and a stack of openers on lower St-Laurent Blvd., which is going pedestrian-only for the duration of the festival, through June 19. 3527 St-Laurent, 6–11 p.m., $57.57/$87.12 premium

