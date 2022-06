The “immersive biography” will feature seven transformational spaces, 360-degree projections and virtual reality to tell the story of the renowned Mexican artist’s life and work.

Frida Kahlo: The Life of an Icon opens in Montreal on June 10 at Arsenal Contemporary Art, and the exhibition promises to “unlock the secrets” of the renowned Mexican artist’s work.

The immersive biography will feature seven transformational spaces, 360-degree projections and virtual reality in order for visitors to travel through recreations of moments in Kahlo’s life, and to see how those moments influenced her artwork.

The exhibition runs Wednesday to Sunday, through July 24. To purchase tickets, please click here.

For more on Frida Kahlo: The Life of an Icon at Arsenal Contemporary Art in Montreal, please visit the website.

For the latest in arts and life, please visit the Arts & Life section.