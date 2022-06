Just a third of Quebecers believe that Bill 96 will have a positive impact on Quebec-based industry, and businesses willing to expand into the province.

Quebecers are more likely to think that Bill 96 will have a negative impact on businesses

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, pluralities in Quebec are more likely to think that Bill 96 will have negative effects on businesses in the province, as well as those thinking about expanding into the province.

52% of Quebecers believe that Bill 96 will have a negative impact on outsider willingness to establish commercial operations in Quebec. 44% also agree that Bill 96 will have a negative impact on the competitiveness of Quebec-based industry. Just a third of respondents think Bill 96 will have a positive impact on these two scenarios.

The same study found that 85% of francophones in Quebec support stricter French requirements for companies with more than 25 employees. 19% of non-francophones support the same measure.

Bill 96, or “An Act respecting French, the official and common language of Quebec,” as it’s known legislatively, was introduced by the CAQ on May 13, 2021 in order to strengthen the French language in the province.

The poll also found that just 35% of Quebecers believe that Bill 96 will have a positive effect on Quebec’s ability to attract immigrants.

This article was originally published on Oct. 22, 2021 and updated on June 18, 2022.

