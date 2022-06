Learning French in just six months? No biggie.

1 in 3 Quebecers actually think Bill 96 will make it easier for Quebec to attract immigrants

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, 1 in 3 Quebecers (35%) believe Bill 96 will make it easier for Quebec to attract immigrants.

The same study found that 73% of francophones in Quebec support the shifting of all government communication with immigrants to French after six months, as outlined in Bill 96. Just 16% of non-francophones support the same measure.

Bill 96, or “An Act respecting French, the official and common language of Quebec,” as it’s known legislatively, was introduced by the CAQ on May 13, 2021 in order to strengthen the French language in the province.

Overall, 46% of respondents think that Bill 96 would have a negative impact on Quebec’s ability to attract immigrants, while 19% believe it would have no impact.

The poll also found that 1 in 2 Quebecers believe there are better ways to protect the French language than Bill 96.

This article was originally published on Oct. 21, 2021 and updated on June 3, 2022.

