More Canadians favour “none of these people” as CPC leader over Pierre Poilievre or Jean Charest

A new Léger poll has taken a look at who Canadians would prefer as the new Conservative Party of Canada leader. While Pierre Poilievre (18%) currently has the lead over Jean Charest (14%), more Canadians selected “none of these people” (27%) as the most appealing candidate for CPC leader.

Among Conservative Party of Canada voters, Pierre Poilievre is still the favourite to become the next party leader.

